TMZ: O.J. Simpson could be free and on reality TV in 2017

O.J. Simpson could be released from prison as early as October, and reality TV producers are ready to sign him, TMZ reported.

TMZ reached out to a number of TV production companies and got mixed of reactions. Some said they wanted nothing to do with him. Others said they would jump at the opportunity.

The producers, who did not want to be identified, said the format would most likely be a documentary or interview-style show.

A 2006 special called “If I Did It,” where Simpson read a passage from a book he co-worte by the same title, was killed by Fox following public outcry.

Producers say it’s unlikely any O.J. Simpson project would be attached to a broadcast or cable network.Instead, they say it’s more likely it would be Pay-Per-View.

“People could pay without being judged,” one producer told TMZ.

*Click here to read more from TMZ