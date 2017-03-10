Roughly 6k remain without power after Wednesday’s windstorm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CIRCLE- Two days after storms tore through the area, there are still thousands of people without power. First Energy crews have restored it to tens of thousands but there are still roughly 6-thousand who are waiting for the lights and heat to come back on.

That isn't just impacting people in their homes, it's causing issues at intersections like Cedar Road and MLK Boulevard in University Circle.

When the lights are out, drivers are supposed to treat intersections as if they are a four-way stop. Many drivers aren't following those rules and it has created chaos, especially during the morning and afternoon commutes

There were a number of near-collisions until police arrived to direct traffic.

​First Energy spokesman Mark Durbin says it could be late tonight, or in some cases tomorrow, before power is entirely restored.

​"We have outages everywhere which makes it even more difficult because we have to get to so many different locations. " Durbin explained, "It's not like you can just string a wire and boom it's back up. There's a lot of damage that has to be cleared away. " ​

There are crews from southern Ohio, Pennsylvania and New Jersey assisting in restoring power to customers impacted by those high winds which hit Northeast Ohio.

