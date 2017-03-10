Rocktopia announces cast of inaugural national tour coming to Cleveland

Live Nation is thrilled to announce the cast of the inaugural live concert tour ROCKTOPIA: A Classical (R)evolution.

ROCKTOPIA Co-Creators, vocalist and recording artist Rob Evan, a member of the multi-platinum-selling rock band, Trans-Siberian Orchestra; and Maestro Randall Craig Fleischer, a national leader in the area of symphonic rock and world music fusion have collaborated to bring together a world class cast of vocalists and musicians.

ROCKTOPIA LIVE will debut at the beautiful State Theatre Playhouse Square for one night only on Thursday, April 13 at 7:30pm. Tickets are on sale now at The Playhouse Square Ticket Office, by phone at 216-241-6000 or online at www.playhousesquare.org.

Ready to win tickets? Take our ROCKTOPIA quiz below to qualify for a pair of tickets to the groundbreaking show!



