× Report: Browns to release QB Robert Griffin III

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III will be released from the team, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Friday.

Browns are releasing Robert Griffin III today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2017

Griffin signed a two-year, $15 million free agent contract in March of 2016.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to join the Dawg Pound and help build something here in Cleveland,” Griffin told the Browns when he was signed.

Griffin was selected by the Washington Redskins with the second overall draft pick in 2012. He entered his fifth NFL season, out of Baylor, when he signed with the Browns.

This is a breaking sports story. Stick with Fox 8 Sports and FOX8.com for updates as they become available.