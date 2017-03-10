Report: Browns to release QB Robert Griffin III

Posted 12:45 pm, March 10, 2017, by , Updated at 01:06PM, March 10, 2017

Robert Griffin III #10 of the Cleveland Browns is helped off the field by medical staff after being sacked in the fourth quarter against the San Diego Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III will be released from the team, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Friday.

Griffin signed a two-year, $15 million free agent contract in March of 2016.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to join the Dawg Pound and help build something here in Cleveland,” Griffin told the Browns when he was signed.

Griffin was selected by the Washington Redskins with the second overall draft pick in 2012. He entered his fifth NFL season, out of Baylor, when he signed with the Browns.

This is a breaking sports story. Stick with Fox 8 Sports and FOX8.com for updates as they become available.