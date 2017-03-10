Police: Sandusky couple charged after faking murder

SANDUSKY, Ohio — A Sandusky couple is in trouble with the law after they staged a murder scene as a practical joke, police say.

It happened Thursday night, just before 10 p.m., at a home in the 600 block of Meigs Street.

Sandusky police officers rushed there after receiving reports that a homicide had occurred in the home.

Once officers arrived, however, they determined the home’s residents, Nataleigh Schlette and Micah Risner, had faked a death.

The couple allegedly sent a photo on Facebook Messenger, depicting Schlette as the victim of homicide. Several concerned friends called police, not knowing it was a hoax.

Both Schlette and Risner are charged with inducing panic.

Additional charges could be filed.

