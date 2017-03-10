× Parma residents to leave porch lights on for missing teen

PARMA, Ohio — As the search for 17-year-old Katarina Bitterman continues, residents of Parma are doing their part to bring awareness to her disappearance.

A Facebook event called “Light Kat’s Path Home” was created Friday. It invites the people of Parma to leave their porch lights on until Katarina returns home safely.

Meanwhile, the FBI says the search for Katarina is an “ongoing investigation.” FBI agents on Thursday went door to door with Parma police asking residents if they had seen the missing girl.

Katarina went missing Saturday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. Parma Police Captain Kevin Riley told Fox 8 News that the teen walked away on her own, without her cell phone or any belongings, and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Katarina Bitterman is 5’5”, 120 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Parma Police Department at (440) 885-1234.

