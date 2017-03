Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLMSTED FALLS- Students at Olmsted Falls High School are taking advantage of the opportunities the school offers to help prepare students for college.

This week's 'Cool School' gives students the chance to take part in dozens of activities, including music and athletics.

As FOX 8's Gabe Spiegel shows us in the video above the students also get a head start on those tough college courses.

**More on the Cool Schools here**