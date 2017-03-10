Missing: Dion Bell

Posted 8:39 am, March 10, 2017, by

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Dion Bell went missing September 30, 2016. He was last seen on Noah Avenue in Akron.

Dion is 6'1" with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt; black, tan, and white cargo pants; and red, Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Currie with the Akron Police Department at (330) 375-2530.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

