× Missing 17-year-old Parma girl found in Massachusetts

PARMA, Ohio– Investigators located missing 17-year-old Katarina Bitterman at a home in Salem, Massachusetts on Friday, Police Cpt. Kevin Riley said.

Police were called to Bitterman’s house on Augustine Drive in Parma just before 10 p.m. Saturday to take the missing person’s report. The teen was last seen by witnesses walking away from her home at about 2:30 p.m, according to police.

FBI agents in Cleveland contacted the Boston office, who went to the residence and found Bitterman. Parma police said she was unharmed.

Agents also arrested a 19-year-old man. He will be extradited to Ohio.

The teen’s family thanked the community for its support, in a news release from police on Friday.

The FBI joined the search for the teen earlier this week. On Thursday, authorities searched the Cleveland Metroparks West Creek Reservation for signs of Bitterman because the area is in close proximity to her home.

More stories on Katarina Bitterman here