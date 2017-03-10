× Mansfield man accused of using counterfeit bills 30+ times

MANSFIELD, Ohio– The Secret Service and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a 25-year-old man accused of using counterfeit $20 bills.

Deputies were called to the Tim Hortons on Route 42 on Tuesday afternoon. Workers there said a man ordered a coffee and attempted to pay with a counterfeit $20. While the employees examined the fake bill, the suspect drove away.

The sheriff’s office identified the man as Jordan M. Denes using his license plate.

According to the police report, the Secret Service linked Denes and his car to more than 30 incidents of counterfeit currency in the area.

Denes was arrested at an apartment on Straub Road West in Mansfield on Friday. The police report said he admitted to passing fake bills to pay for his heroin problem.

Investigators found $400 in counterfeit money, as well as a bag of suspected heroin.

Denes was taken to the Richland County Jail and charged with forgery, a felony of the fifth degree. More charges are likely.