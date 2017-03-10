× Local officer prepares to battle for his life, fellow officers says he won’t be fighting alone

WARREN – Fighting crime is something Lance Adkins loves to do.

The former Shaker Heights Police Officer and now full time officer in Warren, says he isn’t fearful when he gets in his cruiser and goes to calls of shots fired or an armed robbery in progress.

“I know my partners have my back, it’s not just me,” Adkins said.

But on Feb 27 he found out his worst enemy returned.

Doctors at Hospitals in Cleveland told him that the kidney cancer he had battled a few years ago is back . He has been diagnosed with stage 4 Renal Clear Cell Carcinoma.

“The prognosis from the oncologist was bleak, but a glimmer of hope,” said Traci Timko-Sabau, an assistant city law director. “He has a 10 percent chance of long term survival. But he will need surgery and intense treatment. The costs are astronomical.”

Adkins admits he is scared. He has limited paid time off. He wants to be able to support his family, his children .

But on Friday, he found out, just like when he goes to work to track down criminals, he won’t be fighting alone.

Dozens of police officers packed Warren City Council Chambers to surprise Adkins and tell him they “have his back.”

Tears streamed down his face when he saw all the officers.

” I can’t believe this,” Adkins said. “This means the world to me.”

The officers said they wanted Adkins to know they will be with him as he fights for his life.

“No one fights alone here,” said Warren Police Chief Eric Merkle. ” He is a great officer. We are fighting with him.”

The police have set up a go fund me account to help raise money for his medical expenses.

” I can’t say thank you enough,” Adkins said. “You have no idea what this means to me.”