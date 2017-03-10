LIVE VIDEO: Twitter has a message for April: ‘This needs to end’

HARPURSVILLE, Ohio — If you find yourself spending hours watching the live stream of April the giraffe, you are not alone.
One Twitter user admitted to watching the feed for 3 hours.
“This needs to end,” Brittney Taylor wrote on her post.
For more than two weeks now, the world has been glued to the live stream provided by the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York.
Many people seems frustrated that the giraffe hasn’t given birth.
But the park has made it clear, she is not yet in labor.
Some watchers think every kick or movement is a sign that the baby is read to make its big introduction.
One Twitter user joked that April is waiting to have her baby until April.
Others say they can’t stop checking the feed.