LIVE VIDEO: Twitter has a message for April: ‘This needs to end’

HARPURSVILLE, Ohio — If you find yourself spending hours watching the live stream of April the giraffe, you are not alone.

One Twitter user admitted to watching the feed for 3 hours.

“This needs to end,” Brittney Taylor wrote on her post.

April the Giraffe needs to give birth soon. I literally watched her for 3 hours straight last week in class. This needs to end — Brittney Taylor (@brittney_raeee) March 10, 2017

For more than two weeks now, the world has been glued to the live stream provided by the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York.

Many people seems frustrated that the giraffe hasn’t given birth.

But the park has made it clear, she is not yet in labor.

Some watchers think every kick or movement is a sign that the baby is read to make its big introduction.

OMG IS THIS IT??? #aprilthegiraffe — Megan McG (@MeganMcgAZ) March 10, 2017

#AprilTheGiraffe sure looks like the baby is kicking! — karen (@janesfilms) March 10, 2017

One Twitter user joked that April is waiting to have her baby until April.

Plot Twist: April the giraffe gives birth in April. Maybe that's when we'll get a cool giraffe emoji too 🤔😂 — Hunter Talpas (@h_talpas14) March 10, 2017

Others say they can’t stop checking the feed.

Ok just one more check on #AprilTheGiraffe before bed. — Jef Poskanzer (@jef_poskanzer) March 10, 2017

I've even started dreaming about #AprilTheGiraffe finally giving birth. I'm officially way too invested in this. — Brittany Gomez (@brittanygomez) March 10, 2017

*Click here for more on April the giraffe