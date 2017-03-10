LIVE VIDEO: Keepers say April is ready for ‘launch sequence’

HARPURSVILLE, New York — Nope, not yet.

You know what we’re talking about: The beloved, pregnant giraffe, April.

She’s still carrying her calf, but according to keepers at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, all signs are pointing to impending labor.

“April continues to have us all on edge; when will it be – we just don’t know! All physical signs show we are ready for ‘launch sequence.’ So, we continue to patiently wait,” Animal Adventure Park wrote in a Facebook post.

They also noted that April’s calf was kicking away this morning!

For more than two weeks now, the world has been glued to the live stream provided by the park, waiting for any sign of April’s calf.

Do you have questions you’ve been eager to ask about April? Today is your chance! Join us on Facebook at 3 p.m., where April’s keepers will be answering your questions LIVE!

**For more stories on April, click here**