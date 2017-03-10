Lake effect snow moving out for now, blustery conditions continue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-Lake effect snow is pushing through the area, and at one point caused a near white-out to occur around Downtown Cleveland!

It's windy and chilly for sure! Lake effect/enhanced snow showers will move through and could drop a couple inches wherever snow bands decide to persist.

These bands aren't expected to be too "squally" in nature since they are not well organized. Still, slick spots are possible so exercise caution and please remember to turn your headlights on if you encounter reduced visibility.

By Saturday morning, expect the snow bands to shear apart as the environment becomes less favorable for lake effect. It will be blustery and cold with chills in the teens.

The weekend itself looks fair, dry but quite crisp by March standards. We may not get out of the 20s for highs.

Morning low temperatures on Sunday could be in the single digits with arctic high pressure nosediving into Cleveland.

The final winter weather system approaches Sunday and tracks through the area Monday into Tuesday. More accumulating snow is possible along with strong winds. Temperatures will stay colder than normal through next week as we get closer to St. Patrick’s Day.



REMINDER: This is the weekend that we jump ahead one hour before going to bed on Saturday night. If you don’t, you’ll be late for church on Sunday morning.

