Dozens remember kindness of Medina pregnant woman killed in murder-suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEDINA, Ohio-- More than 100 friends and family members of Julia Young braved bitterly-cold weather Friday night; gathering at Medina’s historic gazebo for a candlelight vigil.

The 36-year-old single mother was found Monday inside of her home on Red Oak Circle. She was apparent victim of a murder-suicide.

While police are still investigating Julia’s connection to the shooter, loved ones chose to honor her memory and legacy of love.

Despite the large crowd, it seemed everyone in attendance had a personal story to share regarding Julia’s kindness and generosity.

They talked about her hearty laugh and willingness to help out with the schools' sports teams and fundraisers.

“Whether she knew you or didn’t know you, she’d give you the shirt right off her back and do anything for anybody she was just simply amazing,” Heather Smith said.

Julia left behind two sons and was 7-months-pregnant expecting a little girl when she was shot.

Philip Duke said his daughter was passionate about a number of things, but lived for her children and was looking forward to baby Jocelyn. They all were.

“It’s just a tragedy,” he said choking back tears, “we’re never gonna get to see her... Never get to hold her.”

He said the Duke and Young families are still stunned and overwhelmed by what’s happened, but also grateful to the community for their love and support.

Funeral services will be held this weekend.

The family has asked that any memorial contributions be made to the Battered Women’s Shelter of Summit and Medina counties. A fund has also been set up for Julia’s surviving sons. Donations can be made at any Fifth Third Bank.

More on this story here