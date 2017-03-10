CMHA police officer indicted for sex offenses involving teens

CLEVELAND- The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) police officer for sex offenses and other crimes.

According to authorities, the crimes are related to five teenage victims Christopher Collins encountered in a mentoring program.

Collins, 26, of Garfield Heights, has been charged with two counts of sexual battery, one count of Attempted Sexual Battery, four counts of Endangering Children, four counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Child, five counts of Underage Alcohol Use, one count of Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles, and one count of Obstructing Official Business.

“As a police officer for 36 years, this is one of the most disturbing cases that I’ve had to investigate,” said Chief Andres Gonzalez of the CMHA Police Department. “Police officers are not above the law and Collins will be held responsible for his actions in a court of law.”

Chief Gonzalez stated that as soon as CMHA Police received information about the offenses they immediately removed Collins from the workplace and relieved him of his duties.

Collins remains on unpaid leave pending the results of the criminal case.

Christopher Collins is in custody and will be in court on March 24.

