CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio-- There's a cat in Northeast Ohio doing more than catching mice.

He's riding a skateboard.

Daryl was adopted about two years ago from the Cleveland Animal Protective League. It wasn't long until his owners realized he had a little something special.

"Andrew had his skateboards out and one day, Daryl was kind of curious looking at it," owner Natalie Lichtman said. "He loved it. We gave him a little push and he just rocked it."

