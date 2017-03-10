× Carjacking suspects fire shot at Cleveland police; Officers not injured

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for two suspects after a carjacking on the city’s west side Friday night.

Officers responded to West 135th Street near West Avenue at about 7 p.m. According to police, the victim’s car was taken at gunpoint.

More than an hour later, police spotted the stolen vehicle at East 92nd Street and Superior Avenue. Officers chased after the suspects, who crashed the car into a parked vehicle on Carolina Road.

Police said two suspects fled on foot and one shot was fired at officers. No one was injured.