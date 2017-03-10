× Browns wide receiver Terrelle Pryor headed to Washington: reports

CLEVELAND– Cleveland Browns wide receiver Terrelle Pryor agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Redskins, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday afternoon.

The agreement is allegedly worth $8 million.

The Browns declined to use their franchise tag on the wideout last week with Cleveland Executive Vice President of Football Operations Sashi Brown saying they would like to have Pryor back.

“That said, we’re not going to panic if he’s not back, also. But he’s a good player, works hard, we think he fits in our system, had a lot of success with our coaches, so we think this is a great place for him to continue his career,” Brown said in a statement on March 1.

Pryor spent two seasons with the Browns after making the switch from quarterback to wide receiver. Last season, he had 77 receptions for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns. He also threw for 41 yards.

Also on Friday, the Browns released quarterback Robert Griffin III.

