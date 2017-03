AVON LAKE, Ohio — When you’re looking for books in the library, you don’t expect to find steak condiments behind your favorite read.

But that’s exactly what’s happening in the Avon Lake Public Library, according to their Facebook page.

Someone has been planting empty, clean A1 bottles all around the building. Library employees say they’ve been finding them behind books, magazines and newspapers.

Can you solve the A1 mystery of the Avon Lake Public Library?