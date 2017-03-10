Accumulating snow possible; wind chills dropping to the teens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lake effect snow has been blowing across the area and at one point caused a near white-out to occur around Downtown Cleveland! It's windy and chilly! Lake effect/enhanced snow showers will move through and could drop a couple inches wherever snow bands decide to persist. These bands aren't expected to come in sporadic squalls yet not well organized. Slick spots will be possible so please drive safely and remember to turn your headlights on if you encounter reduced visibility.

By Saturday morning, expect the snow bands to gradually come to a halt. It will be blustery and cold with wind chills in the teens.

The weekend itself looks fair and dry but quite crisp by March standards. We aren't expected to get out of the 20s for highs. Morning low temperatures on Sunday could be in the single digits with arctic high pressure nosediving into Cleveland.

The final winter weather system approaches Sunday and tracks through the area Monday into Tuesday. More accumulating snow is possible along with strong winds. Temperatures will stay colder than normal through next week as we get closer to St. Patrick’s Day.

REMINDER: This is the weekend that we jump ahead one hour before going to bed on Saturday night. If you don’t, you’ll be late for church on Sunday morning.

Here is your 8 Day forecast:

