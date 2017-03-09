Windy and colder with potential for snow tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Winds rapidly diminished after wicked winds took over NE Ohio on Wednesday! Velocities are expected to rise again tomorrow and could gust more than 30 mph.

Some of the peak gusts include 61 MPH at Burke Lakefront and Hopkins Airport. The highest wind gust nearby was at Rochester, NY. They clocked their second highest gust on record at 1 PM with an 81 MPH wind gust!

Much colder air will arrive as we approach the weekend. At this point, the snow potential is late today/early Friday. Here are the preliminary snowfall numbers from late this evening through late Friday. That’s a general C-3″ snow for most of us with the higher amounts south/southeast.

The weekend itself looks fair, dry but quite crisp by March standards. We may not get out of the 20s for highs. Morning low temperatures on Sunday could be in the single digits with arctic high pressure nosediving into Cleveland.

The final winter weather system approaches Sunday and tracks through the area Monday into Tuesday. More accumulating snow is possible along with strong winds. Temperatures will stay colder than normal through next week as we get closer to St. Patrick’s Day.

REMINDER: This is the weekend that we jump ahead one hour before going to bed on Saturday night. If you don’t, you’ll be late for church on Sunday morning.

Here is your 8 Day forecast: