Recipe courtesy of Don King, The Mushroom Hunter

Wild Mushroom and Chard Miso Soup (Vegan, serves 4-6)

1 ounce (or more) dried mushrooms (porcini, oyster, shiitake, etc.)

1 T dried wakame (optional)

1/2 cup rainbow or regular chard, chopped

4T red miso

8 oz. tofu of choice, cut into 1/2 inch cubes

2 scallions, thinly sliced

splash sake (optional)

Enoki mushrooms for garnish (optional)

Bring one quart of water to a boil. Remove from heat, add mushrooms and wakame, and cover. Soak about 15 minutes, or until mushrooms are soft.

Return to heat and bring to a simmer. Add chard and cook for about 5 minutes, or until chard is tender. Add miso and simmer for one minute. Add tofu, scallions, and sake just before serving. Garnish each bowl with enoki mushrooms.