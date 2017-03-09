Wild Mushroom and Chard Miso Soup
Recipe courtesy of Don King, The Mushroom Hunter
Wild Mushroom and Chard Miso Soup (Vegan, serves 4-6)
1 ounce (or more) dried mushrooms (porcini, oyster, shiitake, etc.)
1 T dried wakame (optional)
1/2 cup rainbow or regular chard, chopped
4T red miso
8 oz. tofu of choice, cut into 1/2 inch cubes
2 scallions, thinly sliced
splash sake (optional)
Enoki mushrooms for garnish (optional)
Bring one quart of water to a boil. Remove from heat, add mushrooms and wakame, and cover. Soak about 15 minutes, or until mushrooms are soft.
Return to heat and bring to a simmer. Add chard and cook for about 5 minutes, or until chard is tender. Add miso and simmer for one minute. Add tofu, scallions, and sake just before serving. Garnish each bowl with enoki mushrooms.