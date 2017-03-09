Three-alarm fire may have been sparked by downed power lines

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Firefighters from the Cleveland Division of Fire responded to a three-alarm fire at a commercial building on Broadway Avenue early Thursday.

The initial call, which came in just after midnight, was for downed power lines that may have sparked the fire.

The fire was brought under control just before 3 a.m., dispatchers confirmed.

The building houses multiple businesses, but the extent of the damage was unclear early Thursday morning.

The Association of Cleveland Firefighters tweeted early Thursday that there were reports of propane tanks inside the building.

*update on Broadway avenue BUILDING FIRE. Reports of propane tanks inside the building thats on fire. — CLE Firefighters-L93 (@Cleveland_FFs) March 9, 2017

They also tweeted that the area had “poor water supply.”

*update on Broadway avenue building fire. Large industrial building on fire. Currently 3 alarms. Poor water supply in the area. — CLE Firefighters-L93 (@Cleveland_FFs) March 9, 2017

There were no reports of injuries.

Stay with Fox 8 and FOX8.com for updates on this developing story.