Thousands still without power after high winds; Crews come from New Jersey to help

CLEVELAND-- Thousand of people remain in the dark after powerful winds took down trees and power lines across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday.

FirstEnergy said crews from as far away as New Jersey arrived to help restore power.

"The ultimate restoration time for those remaining customers is probably going be late tomorrow before the majority of those customers are back on. Just because we're seeing so many outage locations that we have to get to so that's what takes a little longer to safely make those repairs," said Mark Durbin, FirstEnergy spokesman.

"If we can go out with one crew and make a repair and bring back 200 people, obviously that's great. But we're heading into a zone where it's going to take one crew to make one repair for one customer, and that just takes a long time if you have 600 or 700 locations that you have to get to," Durbin said.

According to FirstEnergy, as of 10:30 p.m. Thursday, this is how many customers are affected in each county:

-Ashtabula: 961

-Cuyahoga: 5,811

-Geuaga: 2,648

-Lake: 578

-Lorain: 164

-Portage: 678

-Summit: 315

