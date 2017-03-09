Theater chain hopes playground will lure families back to the movies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, California -- Any parent knows it's tough for young children to sit through a two-hour movie.

That's why a Mexico-based movie theater chain is launching a new in-theater playground concept in two of its Southern California locations, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Cinepolis hopes to lure more families back to the theater.

The remodeled theaters in Pico Rivera and Vista will feature "a colorful play area near the screen in front of the seats, a jungle gym, and cushy beanbag chairs."

Cinepolis hopes the kid-oriented theaters will help it better compete against Netflix and other at-home options.

“It's really intended to make kids feel welcome and comfortable,” Cinepolis USA Chief Executive Adrian Mijares Elizondo told the Los Angeles Times. “The whole idea is to make it easier for parents to take their kids to the movies and let the kids have more fun.”

Tickets to the playground theaters cost $3 more than a regular ticket.

The theaters are designed for children ages 3 to 12.

They will open next week for the release of Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast" remake.

