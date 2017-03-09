× Texans trade quarterback Brock Osweiler to Cleveland Browns: report

CLEVELAND– The Houston Texans traded quarterback Brock Osweiler to the Cleveland Browns, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday.

With the trade, the Browns agree to take on Osweiler’s $16 million salary. The Texans are likely making salary-cap space to sign former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo.

According to Schefter, Cleveland is not committed to keep Osweiler and will probably trade him.

The Browns also get a 2018 second-round pick and a 2017 sixth-round pick from Houston as part of the deal. The Texans will receive Cleveland’s 2017 fourth-round pick, save $10 million in salary-cap space and $16 million in cash, Schefter reported.

The Cleveland Browns have more than $100 million in salary-cap space.

Osweiler was selected in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. Last year, he was traded to Houston, where he threw for more than 2,900 yards with 15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

