Swastika found on locker door at Ellet High School in Akron

AKRON, Ohio– Akron Public Schools and the Akron Police Department are investigating after a swastika was found on a locker door at Ellet High School on Wednesday.

“Clearly, this is reprehensible and unacceptable behavior,” said Mark Williamson, director marketing communications for the school district.

Williamson said Akron Public Schools and the Akron Police Department identified those responsible for the message. The school system is taking appropriate disciplinary action for the offense, which is considered a criminal misdemeanor, according to Williamson.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan released the following statement on Thursday:

“Last night’s incident at Ellet High School, which included a racially-charged message and image of a swastika being taped on the door of the Ellet boys basketball team’s locker room, is disturbing, offensive and unacceptable. There is no room in our City for intimidation, hatred, or bigotry of any kind. The Akron Police Department will fully investigate this incident as a suspected act of ethnic intimidation and cooperate with the Akron Public Schools to identify the responsible party or parties, and take appropriate enforcement action. “It is essential that all our young people feel welcome, valued and safe in this city and in their school environment. Our diversity is our strength; and acts like this, intended to divide us or incite fear, will never be tolerated in Akron.”