Suspect in Mansfield murder, possible kidnapping took his own life; baby found with family

MANSFIELD, Ohio -- The search for a man wanted for murder and possible kidnapping ended early Thursday when he took his own life, the Wayne County Coroner's Office confirmed.

Dakota Steagall, 20, was suspected of shooting and killing a woman outside an apartment at Broadwood Way Apartments on West Fourth Street late Wednesday, Captain Shari Robertson of the Mansfield Division of Police confirmed to Fox 8 in an email.

The coroner's office said they were called to State Route 3 and U.S. Route 30 in Wooster early Thursday following a police chase. They said the suspect took his own life before police approached the vehicle.

Police said they believed Steagall was armed and dangerous. They were also concerned that he had taken the victim's 7-week-old baby. Police later found the baby unharmed with family members.

The identify of the murder victim had not been released early Thursday.

The Mansfield Division of Police plans to release more information in a news conference on Thursday afternoon.