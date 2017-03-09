× Student is in custody after showing airsoft rifle to teacher in Mentor, police say

MENTOR-A 14-year-old student is in custody and faces delinquency charges after an incident inside Memorial Middle School in Mentor.

Mentor police say shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to the middle school on Mentor Avenue, for a student in possession of a gun.

According to police, the teen showed the gun to a teacher while in a hallway. The teacher took the gun, which was determined to be an airsoft handgun.

The school was placed on a brief lock-down during the situation.

The 14-year-old student also faces serious disciplinary action from Mentor Schools.