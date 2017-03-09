Strongsville mayor asks public not to rush to judgments in police chase, shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRONGSVILLE – While BCI agents are still trying to determine what happened during Tuesday’s high-speed Strongsville police chase and shooting, the city’s mayor cautions the public to withhold making judgments until all the facts are released.

“We want the truth as much as everybody does,” Mayor Tom Perciak said.

He said while the chase and shooting were over in a matter of minutes, it is going to take weeks and possibly months for the investigation to be complete.

BCI did release on Thursday that no weapon was found in the van driven by 37-year-old Roy Evans Jr.

Evans was shot and killed by police after the chase ended on Interstate 71 in Medina County. Police said Evans, who has a criminal past, rammed a cruiser. BCI agents said they are trying to determine if the van itself was used as a weapon.

Evans was in the van with his girlfriend and three children at the time of the chase and shooting.

The officers involved in the shooting were placed on a paid administrative leave, the mayor said. He was not sure when they would return to work.

“We have a good police force,” Perciak said. “I don’t believe there is a sworn police officer anywhere in this state, let alone our city, who would just want to go out there and gun somebody down. I don’t believe that for a second.”

The mayor said as soon as the city receives BCI’s complete report they will release it to the public.

More on this story here