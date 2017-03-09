Over 40K still without power in NE Ohio; some won’t be restored until Saturday

Thousands of people are still without power due to high winds whipping through Northeast Ohio.

According to FirstEnergy numbers as of 6:30 a.m. Thursday are as follows:

— Ashtabula County: 4,826

— Cuyahoga County: 19,470

— Erie County: 170

— Geauga County: 6,423

— Lake County: 3,063

— Lorain County: 1,089

— Medina County: 276

— Portage County: 2,026

— Stark County: 84

— Summit County: 5,623

— Trumbull County: 826

Some of the estimates for power to be restored, according to the FirstEnergy outage map, were March 10 or 11.

FirstEnergy tells Fox 8 that “many other utilities throughout the region also experienced outages from wind so they are not able to assist…..We are just trying to be up front with customers as to what outage times could be based on the damage are system sustained.”

