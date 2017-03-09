× No weapon found inside van involved in I-71 police chase; sources say

STRONGSVILLE – The Bureau of Criminal Investigation Office said no weapon was found inside the van used in I-71 police-chase Tuesday morning, that ended with a police officer shooting and killing the suspect.

Relatives identified the suspect as Roy Evans, Jr., 37, and said he was driving a van with his girlfriend and three children inside.

According to a Strongsville Police Department call log, an officer tried to stop the van on I-71 Northbound near the turnpike at 2:26 a.m. when the driver fled, exiting at Pearl Road before immediately re-entering the highway in the southbound direction.

Officers reported the van’s engine was smoking and that Evans rammed a police cruiser at mile marker 228. The Ohio State Highway Patrol deployed spike strips at 2:36 a.m.

Investigators from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation said a Strongsville officer shot Evans at least once, killing him. His girlfriend and three children were unharmed, and no officers were injured.

A spokeswoman with BCI told FOX 8 they are still trying to determine if the van was used as a weapon.

