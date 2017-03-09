Mom who impersonated April the giraffe in viral video gives birth!

MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina — The South Carolina mom who dressed up like April the giraffe in a hilarious viral video has given birth.

Erin Dietrich made the announcement on Facebook Wednesday, along with a photo of herself — dressed as a giraffe.

She gave birth to a healthy baby boy named Porter Lane. Porter weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was 21 and 1/2 inches long.

Dietrich became well-known this past week after producing her own Facebook live video on Sunday. In it, she wore a giraffe mask and walked around her room as if waiting to give birth.

She was poking fun at what’s become a huge Internet phenomenon — the world is obsessed with watching and waiting for April the pregnant giraffe to give birth to her baby at an animal park in New York.

Deitrich’s video has gotten over 30 million views.

