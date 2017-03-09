Missing: Gary Sims Jr.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Gary Sims Jr., 21, went missing March 21, 2016. He was last seen on East 81st Street in Cleveland.

Gary is 5'6" with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a beige hat, black coat and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective White with the Cleveland Police Third District at 216-623-3085.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

