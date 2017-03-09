× March 9, 2017

Rudy’s Strudel & Bakery

Tis the season for fish fries and pierogies. We’re headed inside a long time Parma bakery known for all sorts of old world treats. 5580 Ridge Rd., Parma 44129 / 440.886.4430 http://rudystrudel.com/

Kielbasy Kid Pierogi

Linda Trempe and Eugenia Polatajko of Rudy’s Strudel & Bakery take over the kitchen with their recipe for Kielbasy Kid Perogi.

Grace + Ricci

It’s a functional line of active wear designed right here in Cleveland. Grace + Ricci designer Mary Grace Staph and Banyan Tree owner Christie Murdoch preview the new line.

Versatile, Chic Activewear Fashion Event

Banyan Tree Crocker Park

162 Main Street, Westlake

Saturday, March 11th 2p-4p

www.shopbanyantree.com

Nuevo Acapulco

If you’re looking for a new seafood tradition for the Lenten season why not check out Nuevo Acapulco? 24409 Lorain Rd., North Olmsted 44070 / 440.734.3100 http://nuevoacapulco.com/

Moss at the Movies – Kong: Skull Island

David previews the new movie Kong: Skull Island opening Friday, March 10th in theaters.

Curtis Cook

Ohio native Curtis Cook stops by to chat about his performance this weekend at Hilarities.

Curtis Cook (March 12th)

The Sklar Brothers

Tonight – Saturday

Hilarities

www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Wild Mushroom Soup

We’re cooking Wild Mushroom and Chard Miso Soup with the Mushroom Hunter, Don King. Click here for the recipe. https://www.facebook.com/pages/The-Mushroom-Hunter/113895158623125 http://www.themushroomhunter.com/

Great Lakes Science Center: LEGO

You’re never too old to learn something new. There’s a brand new hands-on LEGO exhibit at the Great Lakes Science Center that’s attracting kids of all ages. http://www.greatscience.com/

Sedlak Interiors

This weekend we lose an hour of sleep. It’s Daylight Savings Time. Sedlak Interiors has you covered so you don’t oversleep your alarm. 34300 Solon Rd., Solon 44139 / 440.248.2424 http://sedlakinteriors.com/