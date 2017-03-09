× Kielbasy Kid Pierogi

Recipe courtesy of: Rudy’s Strudel & Bakery

5580 Ridge Road, Parma 44129 / 440.886.4430

http://rudystrudel.com/

Dough:

3 cups flour

2 tablespoons soft butter

1 large egg or 2 small egg yolks

1 cup water w. a few drops of vinegar

1/2 tsp salt

In a medium bowl place all of the ingredients and mix with a wooden spoon until it forms into a ball. Place the dough on a floured cutting board and kneed until all ingredients are combined and until dough peels off of the board and begins to blister. Form the dough into a ball and grease lightly. Let rest for 20-25 minutes.

Kielbasy Kid Filling

2 lbs kielbasa (we use a mixture of 3 Cleveland staples -Sausage Shoppe, Czuchraj Meats, State Road Meats-

2 lbs sauerkraut. Rinse the sauerkraut, drain and squeeze the excess water,,

Saute sourcraut in butter and onions and let cool.

Chop kielbasa lightly in a Cuisinart to achieve desired texture.

Mix kielbasa and sauerkraut, salt and pepper to taste.