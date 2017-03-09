I-Team: No one to investigate a reported crime in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The FOX 8 I-TEAM has found yet another case showing why so many Cleveland taxpayers are so fed-up waiting and waiting for police.

We’ve reported before on chronic shortages of patrol officers, and now, a spotlight on delays in getting someone to a crime scene to gather evidence, the Cleveland CSI unit.

A 9-1-1 call shows a man frustrated as he wondered when someone would come to gather fingerprints at the scene of a break-in. He said, “ They shoulda been here. This shouldn't have happened across from a school in the middle of the afternoon either." The dispatcher tells him the crime scene investigator just got called to a shooting.

The police union says, often, the city has only one crime scene technician in the field at a time. That means that investigator would have to go to every shooting, stabbing, and much more.

Meantime, the I-TEAM has shown you cases when the city had no patrol cars to send to a man shot in the head, a shootout in the street, and even recently a carjacking at gunpoint.

At his state of the city address Thursday, the Mayor spoke only briefly about the size of the police force. He did say the city plans to hire dozens of officers in addition to the current staff. However, in a recent interview the mayor also admitted it takes months to hire any police officers due to background checks and training.

Back to the call for the crime scene unit, the citizen didn’t like the wait, or the dispatcher. The dispatcher can be heard saying, "'I don't live in the city, so I don't really care." The caller responds, "Otherwise, you would care a lot more. Great customer service there, chief."

The dispatcher got a written warning for how he handled that call.

The citizen told FOX 8, a crime scene investigator didn’t show up until the next day.