Fox Recipe Box: Pecan Crusted Maple Bacon

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Bacon is a crowd-pleaser no matter how it is served, but imagine taking it to the next level. Andy Mikuszewski is an assistant professor in Tri-C's Culinary Arts Program and he created a candied bacon recipe that had all of the Fox 8 News in the Morning anchors craving more!

Stefani Schaefer had the pleasure of working with Chef Mikuszewski and culinary student Patrick Lyles, but she couldn't finish the Recipe Box segment without calling Wayne and Kristi over to sample the delicious dish.

Click here for more information on the Tri-C Culinary Arts Program.

Pecan Crusted Maple Bacon Yield: 4 portions (three slices each)

¼ cup brown sugar

1 tsp. rice vinegar

¼ cup OHIO maple syrup

2 tbsp. finely chopped pecans

½ tsp. finely ground black pepper

12 thick slices smoked bacon

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C)

Mix brown sugar, rice vinegar, maple syrup, chopped pecans and black pepper in a small bowl.

Place bacon slices on cooling rack set over a baking sheet.

Bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes, turn slices, and bake another 5 minutes.

Remove bacon and brush both sides with brown sugar maple syrup mixture.

Return bacon to the oven and bake another 5 minutes.

Repeat basting every 5 minutes until bacon is browned and crisp, about 20 minutes.

Baking bacon in the best way to get better results with less mess.

Footnotes:

Aluminum foil or pan liner helps keep food moist, ensures it cooks evenly, keeps leftovers fresh, and makes clean-up easy.