FBI: Authorities searching West Creek Reservation for missing Parma teen

PARMA, Ohio — The Cleveland Division of the FBI confirms they are assisting authorities in a search at West Creek Reservation for missing teen Katarina Bitterman.

The Cleveland Metroparks’ West Creek Reservation is located at 2277 West Ridgewood Drive in Parma.

According to Parma police, officers, detectives and special detectives are “continuing to work together in hopes of finding Bitterman.” Thursday, they were searching in the area of West Creek Reservation that is adjacent to Bitterman’s residence.

Metroparks rangers and K9 teams were to comb the densely wooded area. A search plane was also to be used in the efforts.

Bitterman has been missing since Saturday, March 4. Officers were called to her home on Augustine Drive at just before 10 p.m. for a missing person’s report.

Police said the parents, who were out of town at the time, could not get in contact with Bitterman, and they asked some friends to go to the house to check on her. When the friends got to the home, the teen was gone.

The last time the parents saw her was Saturday afternoon before they left.

Police later spoke with a witness who saw Bitterman walking alone, heading eastbound from the home around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Katarina Bitterman is 5’5”, 120lbs, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to please call the Parma Police Department at 440-885-1234.

