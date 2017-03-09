× Cleveland Teachers Union approves tentative agreement

CLEVELAND– Members of the Cleveland Teachers Union voted to approve a tentative agreement for a new contract on Thursday.

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District and the CTU reached a tentative deal in the collective bargaining agreement last month. Union members accepted the offer by a vote of 86 percent in favor and 14 percent against.

The previous deal was rejected by the Cleveland Teachers Union in September.

“We are pleased with the results of this vote. This agreement has a focus on teaching and learning. We were able to resolve issues around wages, health care and duration as well as continue to address excessive testing, which enabled our members to vote yes to ratify,” said CTU President David Quolke.

The CMSD Board of Education will vote on whether to ratify the deal on March 21.

FOX 8 News reached out to the school district for comment.

