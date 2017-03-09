× Cleveland firefighter charged in hit-and-run crash

CLEVELAND– A Cleveland firefighter is facing charges in connection with a hit-and-run accident, the FOX 8 I-Team learned.

It happened last year. The ticket is dated Jan. 4, but the case was just put into the court system on Wednesday.

William Graham is charged with failure to stop after an accident and failure to control. The incident happened while he was off-duty.

Another driver said Graham came out of a parking lot at Brookpark and Broadview roads in Cleveland, hit him, and took off. A key clue turned out to be a personalized license plate.

The case sat idle for months until the I -Team started asking questions. Even the victim told FOX 8 he’d been wondering about a court date.

A spokesman at Cleveland City Hall did not know the reason for the delay.

FOX 8 News went to Graham’s home. No one was there. We also reached out for comment from him through the fire department.

He goes to court with a chance to fight the charges beginning March 22.