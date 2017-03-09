Child struck by tree outside Ely Elementary in good condition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELYRIA-The 11-year-old boy who was struck by a tree outside Ely Elementary in Elyria Wednesday afternoon is now in good condition at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Jordan Deimling, didn't attend the elementary school, but was walking across the grounds from a nearby school when strong winds brought the tree down.

His family released a statement thanking the community for its continued prayers and are thankful he only suffered a concussion from the incident.

Very scary and very unusual...everything happened so quick,“ said Principal Jack Dibe, Ely Elementary, “A couple of the kids were screaming that one of the students was trapped under there.”

The massive oak which came crashing down was estimated to have been 50-60 ft tall and is thought to have been planted when the school was built about 100 years ago. It weighs anywhere from 30,000 to 50,000 pounds.

Tree service experts, who secured the area and removed the tree say, the fallen tree appeared healthy and that all of the trees at Ely Elementary are routinely checked to ensure they’re healthy.

