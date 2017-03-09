Authorities find large amount of cocaine, other drugs in Canton house

CANTON, Ohio– Two people were arrested after a drug bust in Stark County Thursday morning.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office Metro Narcotics’ Unit executed a search warrant at a house on Lawn Avenue SW in Canton at about 7 a.m.following a month-long investigation. The Canton SWAT Cooperative also responded to the scene.

Investigators said they discovered a large amount of crack cocaine, heroin and LSD, as well as firearms and more than $4,000 in cash.

Deputies arrested Jack D. Wise on counts of trafficking heroin, possession of heroin, possession of paraphernalia, weapons under disability, trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of LSD. Karen J. Hines, of Louisville, was also arrested and charged with possession of cocaine.