× ‘Armed and dangerous’ teen robbery suspect arrested; Second still on the run

CLEVELAND– Authorities arrested one of two teens Thursday morning accused in an armed carjacking.

The Euclid Police Department, FBI and U.S. Marshals located Dawaun Felix Jackson, 17, at a home on Muskoka Avenue in Cleveland. According to the FBI, the people at this residence who harbored the teen were also arrested and charged.

Jackson and 15-year-old Daylon Acton were wanted for aggravated robbery.

On Feb. 27, two males approached a driver at Zappy’s Auto Wash in Euclid and tried to steal his vehicle. They were unsuccessful, but about an hour later, took a black Nissan Versa. The FBI said they were looking into the possibility the same suspects may be involved in multiple bank robberies.

Acton is still on the loose. The FBI said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Up to $5,000 is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of these individuals. Tips can remain anonymous and can be provided to the Cleveland Division of the FBI, Euclid Police Department or Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers.

41.587264 -81.544822