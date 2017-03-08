Weather: winds will calm down in time for snow to move in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Winds are rapidly diminishing now after a WILD day of winds!

Some of the peak gusts include 61 MPH at Burke Lakefront and Hopkins Airport. The highest wind gust nearby was at Rochester, NY. They clocked their second highest gust on record at 1 PM with an 81 MPH wind gust!

Click here for the Fox 8 weather page.

Much colder air will arrive as we approach the weekend. At this point, the snow potential is late Thursday/early Friday. Here are the preliminary snowfall numbers from late Thursday evening through late Friday. That’s a general 1-3″ snow for all with the higher amounts south/southeast.

The weekend itself looks fair, dry, but quite crisp by March standards.

The final winter weather system approaches Sunday and tracks through the area Monday into Tuesday. More accumulating snow is possible along with strong winds. Temperatures will stay colder than normal through next week as we get closer to St. Patrick’s Day.

REMINDER: This is the weekend that we jump ahead one hour before going to bed on Saturday night. If you don’t, you’ll be late for church on Sunday morning.

Here is your 8 Day forecast: