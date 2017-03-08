Weather Outlook: Partly sunny and very windy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Today's skies will be sunny and bright, but of greater concern will be winds that may gust between 40-55 m.p.h. at times.

A High Wind Warning and High Wind Advisory are in effect for many counties in NE Ohio.

If today is trash day, keep an eye on your trash receptacles as they may easily get blown over or into your neighbor’s yard.

Much colder air arrives as we approach the weekend. At this point, the snow shower potential on Thursday and Friday will be nominal, and the weekend itself looks fair, dry, but quite crisp by March standards.

REMINDER: This is the weekend that we jump ahead one hour before going to bed on Saturday night. If you don’t, you’ll be late for church on Sunday morning.

