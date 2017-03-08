Tree crushes mail delivery truck in Brimfield Township

BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A mail delivery driver was being evaluated after a large tree fell on his truck.

It happened before at 2 p.m. in the 5200 block of Cline Road in Portage County.

A Fox 8 viewer photo shows the truck at a mailbox, the roof crushed in.

Brimfield Township police say the driver of the truck was being evaluated by EMS crews. His injuries are not yet known.

Heavy winds have brought down several trees and power lines in our viewing area. Wind advisories and warnings are in effect for most of NE Ohio through Wednesday evening.

