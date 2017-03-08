Thousands of customers without power in NE Ohio

Thousands of people are without power due to high winds whipping through Northeast Ohio.

According to FirstEnergy, over 3,700 people in Cuyahoga County are without power, along with 2,449 in Geauga, 3,894 in Ashtabula County, 1,205 in Portage County and 754 in Summit County.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for Lorain, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Sandusky, Erie, Huron and Lake counties through 7 p.m. tonight. Most of NE Ohio is under a High Wind Advisory, also through 7 p.m.

There is also a limited travel ban in effect for a large portion of the Ohio Turnpike.

