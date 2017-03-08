× Suspect wanted for assaulting Willoughby school bus driver turned himself in

WILLOUGHBY-The suspect wanted for allegedly assaulting a school bus driver last week is now under arrest.

The Willoughby Police Department said 37-year-old Ronnie Haskins turned himself in on the outstanding felony assault warrant last night.

The incident happened March 2 around 4:25 p.m at Grant Elementary School in Willoughby.

Police say Haskins stopped the bus as it was leaving the school and asked to take his daughter off the bus. According to police, when the 70-year-old bus driver refused, Haskins walked onto the bus and punched the victim in the face.

The driver continues to recover from his injuries.

Haskins appeared in court Wednesday morning. Bond was set at $10,000. Haskins was ordered not to have contact with the victim and not to enter any Willoughby/Eastlake school property.

He is due back in court March 16.

